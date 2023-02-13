Giridhar Aramane, India’s Defence Secretary, met with three defence delegations on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 on February 12, 2023, in Bengaluru.

The Defence Secretary met Engr Turki Saad, General Manager of Industrial Relations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and discussed a number of bilateral defence cooperation issues, according to a release shared by the Press Information Bureau.

He also met with a US delegation led by Jedijiah P. Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs; Ambassador Elizabeth Jones, Charge d’Affaires US Embassy, and Maj Gen Julian Cheator, US Air Force.

During the meeting, a wide range of ongoing and future defence cooperation issues were discussed. The US is participating Aero India with many officials, companies, and aircrafts.

Following that, the Defense Secretary met with an Oman delegation led by H.E. Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, Secretary General, Ministry of Defense. The ongoing defence cooperation was reviewed at the meeting, and potential opportunities for increasing the depth and scope of engagements were discussed.