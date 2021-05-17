Delhi asks Centre to make data on vaccine allocation to states public

Delhi government has urged the Centre to make the data on vaccines supplied by it to the states public on the lines of the transparency ushered recently in the case of medical oxygen allocation in every state.

Allocation data (from the Centre’s free supplies out of the 50 per cent quota) on how many vaccine doses have been administered in which State and for which age group, should be open to the public. There is also need to know as to how many vaccine doses are being sent to private and government centres, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to the central government.

He also said that the Centre should supply vaccines for the 18-44 years age group for the month of May 2021 and at the very least match the 3.82 lakh doses committed to Delhi for 45 plus years age group.

Addressing a digital press conference, Sisodia said that Centre has now written a letter to the Delhi government stating that it would supply additional free 3.82 lakh doses of vaccine to Delhi for people above 45 years (for second fortnight of May). However in the case of those between 18 to 44 years, the Centre has expressed its inability to supply more vaccines for this age group in the remaining days of May, Sisodia said.

“We currently have vaccine stocks that will last for four days for people above the age of 45, while for those aged 18 to 44, only three days vaccine stocks are left. We now need more vaccines for the 18-44 years age group “, Sisodia said.

Sisodia has now written a letter to the Centre with three main demands. First suggestion is that Centre —which has now said no more vaccines in May for 18-44 years in Delhi— must allocate more vaccines. Just as those in the 45+ age group in Delhi are going to get additional 3.82 lakh doses, the same quantity should be provided for those in 18-44 yrs for the month of May, he said.

Sisodia as part of his second suggestion wants the Centre to make public the data on vaccines allocated by it State-wise to ensure enhanced transparency. His third suggestion is that Centre should also tell Delhi government on the likely allocations of free vaccines to the city for June and July now itself so that the State government can do appropriate planning on its distribution.

COVID19 new infections hit another low

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 4,524 new Covid cases, the lowest daily increase since April 7. The national capital also saw its daily test positivity rate come down to 8.42 per cent as against 10.4 per cent on Sunday. As many as 53,756 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to Monday, the Delhi State health bulletin said.

The new Covid infections on Monday was significantly lower than the 6,456 new infections recorded on Sunday. The number of active cases also came down to 56,049 from 62,783 on Sunday. Delhi government has extended lockdown for the national capital till May 24.