Delhi CM Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 09, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal   -  PTI

Kejriwal tested positive on January 4 and was in home isolation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, said that he has recovered from Covid and is back to worki He had tested positive on January 4 and had isolated himself at home. He had mild symptoms.

“I am back in your service after recovering from Corona,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi earlier today. He had tested positive a day after holding a rally in Dehradun on January 3. Last year in April, Kejriwal's wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19. Though Kejriwal had then developed symptoms, he had tested negative.

Last year, most of the ministers in his Cabinet including his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had tested Covid positive.

Published on January 09, 2022

