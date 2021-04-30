Delhi Customs swiftly clears first lot of Covid relief material from US

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Delhi Customs has, in less than a hour, swiftly cleared the first emergency Covid-19 relief shipment from the US, which is rushing supplies worth more than $100 million including large oxygen generation systems and raw material for making 20 million vaccine doses to support India’s Covid response in the ongoing fight against second wave of Covid-19 infections.
The material covered in the customs clearance are 200 size D oxygen cylinders with regulators, 223 size H oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeter, 1,84,000 test kits and 84,000 N95 face marks, the Central board of indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) tweeted on Friday.
The first emergency relief shipment has arrived on a US military transport aircraft from Travis Air Force base. Two special flights carrying equipments and supplies are expected to reach India on Friday and third on Monday next, sources said.
This aid is in line with the a pledge made by the US President Joe Biden during a phone conversation with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
A White House statement had said “Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need”.
India is expecting support from over 40 countries mostly in the form of oxygen related equipment and medicines to strengthen its response to the second wave, which is now seeing daily new infections of over 3 lakhs since April 22.
Delhi Customs have also facilitated smooth clearance of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies from UAE. It had also facilitated swift clearance of Covid material received from Romania covering 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders
