Delhi Govt launches social security scheme for Covid affected families

Delhi Government on Tuesday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’, a social security scheme for Covid-19 affected families to provide financial assistance to those who lost their lives since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi. Under this scheme, an ex-gratia of ₹50,000 would be paid for each death to the deceased family and ₹2,500 monthly to those families who have lost breadwinners.

“As a responsible and sensitive government, it is our duty to stand with these grieving families and provide them all assistance we can. After a lot of discussions with our officers and the people of Delhi, upon this issue, we are launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Read also: Ex-gratia for Covid deaths: SC raps NDMA

Under this scheme, in the case of death of any patient who was Covid-19 positive, either in an institutional setting or at home, an amount of ₹ 50,000 would be given as ex-gratia to the family of the deceased. No questions would be asked. If the person died because of Corona, the family will receive ₹50,000,” CM Kejriwal said

Orphaned children

In addition, Delhi Government also said that ₹2,500 would be given monthly to those families who have lost their breadwinners because of Covid-19. To all those children who were orphaned because of Covid-19, ₹2,500 would be given monthly till they become 25 years old.

Explaining the application process, Kejriwal said, “We have tried to cover all kinds of sections of the society and parameters. Today we are launching the portal where these applications will have to be made. There are two options, first: these families can register on the portal themselves, or second: a Delhi government representative will visit the homes of those families who have lost a member because of Covid-19. As a responsible and sensitive government, we will not wait for people to apply, we will approach them on our own as well.”

The representatives are not going to these homes to scrutinise the documents of these grieving families. Our duty is to assist them and make it possible for them to receive this help. If any documents are missing it is the responsibility of the representatives and the government to make available any such documents without pressuring the grieving families. If anyone has lost a family member to Covid-19, compensation has to be paid to their grieving family, added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal launched the scheme in the presence of Rajendra Pal Gautam, Minister of Social Welfare and the Secretary and the Special Secretary cum Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.