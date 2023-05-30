The Centre has promulgated an ordinance that reverses the SC’s decision to restore the jurisdiction of services to the Delhi Government. Although the Congress has not yet joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s efforts to gather Opposition parties in order to defeat the ordinance in Parliament, the party’s senior leader and leading lawyer P. Chidambaram tells businessline that the ordinance does not overrule the SC’s judgement.Excerpts from the interview:

Q The SC said the Delhi Government has control over services, whereas the Centre has brought an ordinance reversing the position and made the Lt Governor again in charge of services. Can you explain the legal position?

There were two judgements. The first judgement in 2018 interpreted Article 239AA and said that the Lt Governor is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers of the Delhi Governor except in three matters – police, public order and land.

That judgment did not specifically go into who will control the services. But it was implied that services in respect of all subjects other than police, public order, and land would remain with the Union Territory Government. The matter was specifically raised in another case and two judges bench expressed different views. One judge held that it would follow the same principle that was laid out in the 2018 judgement but the other judge said that the services will remain entirely with the Central Government.

This question was, therefore, referred to a larger bench and five judges held that, and it came as no surprise to some of us, they followed the principle laid down in the earlier judgement and said all services, except relating to police, public order, and land, will fall under the jurisdiction and control of the Council of Ministers. It is to get over this judgement that the ordinance has been passed.

They think that with this ordinance, they have gotten over the judgement. Whether they have achieved that objective or not is a moot question. It will go back to the Supreme Court. There are legal scholars who believe that the ordinance does not, in effect, overrule the judgement or change the legal position. The judgement interpreted Article 239AA. The ordinance does not amend, and obviously, the ordinance cannot amend Article 239AA.