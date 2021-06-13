Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, says CM Kejriwal

The national capital Delhi will see the relaxation of a few more restrictions.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Sunday that all malls and markets will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm on a daily basis from Monday.

Also from 5 am on Monday, all restaurants in the national capital will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity, he said.

"From 5 am tomorrow, all the activities will be allowed except some that will be prohibited and some that will be conducted in a restricted manner. A detailed order on the same will be issued,” Kejriwal said at a digital press conference.

It maybe recalled that the city government had as part of its second round of unlock measures from June 7 allowed markets and malls to open on an odd -even basis.

Although malls and markets are to now be fully open and restaurants to be reopened from June 14, Kejriwal said that the situation on Covid19 will be carefully watched by the government and noted that restrictions could be reimposed if the new infections situation were to turn worse in the coming week post the unlock.

“We will observe the condition for a week and if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, or else relaxation would continue. Like last week, 50 per cent capacity is being allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, more than 2 passengers will not be allowed to ensure social distancing,” said Kejriwal.

All the Religious places will be opened in this third phase of unlocking but no visitors will be allowed. Weekly market will be allowed to open but only one market per zone. Weddings will not be allowed to be conducted in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people and only 20 people are allowed to attend funerals, he added.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings are prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain shut. Similarly, spas,gyms, yoga institutes and public gardens will remain closed.

Meanwhile, like last week Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100 per cent of its capacity and group B with 50 per cent staff. On the other hand, the private offices will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff. The Delhi government had announced the first phase of unlocking from June 1 allowing construction and manufacturing activities to be carried out.