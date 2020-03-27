Deputy CM Pawar warns against attacks on police, health workers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the Government will not tolerate attacks on the police and health workers, who are working hard to control the spread of Covid-19 in the State. Those found guilty of such attacks would be punished as per law, he said.

The Government could be forced to deploy the Army to control the people venturing out on roads despite repeated warnings and nationwide lockdown. He cited the example of the steps taken in the US. “In the US, to enforce the lockdown, they have taken the help of the US Army. Don’t compel us to do the same. This will be your responsibility if the situation goes out of control.”

Pawar’s statements came after reports of attacks on police officers and other incidents. Any attacks or obstacles caused to persons engaged in activities pertaining to anti-coronavirus measures will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken against them, the deputy chief minister said.

People should realise the seriousness of the situation and cooperate with the police, he said, and assured that there are sufficient stocks of milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines, food grains, fuel and all other essential items required in the State.

Appeal to civic bodies

He also called upon social organisations, NGOs and volunteers to come forward and take care of senior citizens, students, slum dwellers and the homeless poor in their localities by providing them with food and other necessities.

He also asked local civic bodies to plan the supply of essentials to localities or deliver them at doorsteps to avoid the crowd in the markets. Such arrangements were made in cities of Baramati and Wai, he added.