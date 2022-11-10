DigiLocker, the documents exchange platform under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has successfully completed its second-level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a statement by the Centre said.

The cloud-based storage platform of DigiLocker can be used now as a health locker for storing and accessing health records such as vaccination data, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital discharge summaries, among others.

DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM where the platform added an Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users.

The latest integration will enable users to utilise DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app the statement said.

Ayushman Bharat Health Account holders can also link their health records from different ABDM-registered health facilities like hospitals and labs, and access them via DigiLocker.

Users can scan and upload their old health records on the app.

They can also share selected records with ABDM registered healthcare professionals, it said.

Related Stories US-India CEO Forum officially launched US Secretary of Commerce and Minister Piyush Goyal share priorities for the bilateral relationship with the members READ NOW