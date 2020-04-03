National

Direct Cash transfer to women PMJDY holders takes off

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 03, 2020 Published on April 03, 2020

Ministry of Rural Development funds lumpsum

The Ministry of Rural Development had released the lumpsum amounts — ₹500 per woman —to Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan yojana (PMJDY) account holders for April 20.

This has been done as per the number of such accounts intimated by banks and the same has been credited to the designated accounts of individual banks on April 2 ( Thursday), an official release said.

This move follows the announcement made by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 regarding ex-gratia payment of ₹500 per woman PMJDY account holders, for the next three months, under the PM Garib Kalyan package.

