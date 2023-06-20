Discussions with US President Joe Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate Indo-US bilateral cooperation as well as strengthen coordination in plurilateral forums such as G20, the Quad and the Indo Pacific Economic Framework, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his departure statement ahead of his visit to the US on June 20-24.

“I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges,” Modi said.

India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors, the PM pointed out, adding that the US was India’s largest trade partner in goods and services.

“We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Modi is scheduled to reach New York on June 20 in the afternoon and hold meetings with CEOs and thought leaders in the evening, according to official sources

Early morning on June 21, Modi will participate in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN. He will subsequently leave for Washington where his officials meetings are lined up.

The Indian PM will be given a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 which will then be followed by a bilateral meeting with Biden. He will also address the US Congress.

Apart from bilateral issues, both leaders are also expected to discuss matters related to the Quad grouping that includes the US, India, Japan and Australia and the IPEF, which is a US initiative to counter China and includes 14 members of the Indo Pacific region.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State dinner in honour of Modi the same evening.

On June 23, Modi will interact with select CEOs. The Prime Minister will then be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, and will interact with prominent personalities at Kennedy centre.

Modi will travel to Cairo from Washington DC at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the chief guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the span of a few months is a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit,” Modi said in his statement.

