Both Houses of the Parliament adjourned sine die on Thursday with disruptions claiming over 100 hours in Rajya Sabha and 96 hours in Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha passed the lowest number of bills amidst all the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024).

Beginning January 31, the Budget Session of Parliament was spread over two parts. In Lok Sabha, the productivity of the first part of the Budget Session was 83.80 per cent, while for the second part, it was just 5.29 per cent. Cumulatively, the House productivity was 34.85 per cent.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, the productivity of the first part of the Budget Session was 56.3 per cent, while for the second part, it plummeted to an abysmal 6.4 per cent. Cumulatively, the House productivity was only 24.4 per cent.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern about the continuous disruption in the House during the Session and observed that inappropriate conduct and behaviour in the House is not beneficial for the Parliament and the nation.

He added that the House has largely upheld decorum, but the conduct of a few MPs was not proper during the Session. “Some Members do not want any discussion and, therefore, systematically disrupt the proceedings of the House,” Birla said.

Overall, the Lok Sabha had 25 sittings, with a total productive time of 45 hours and 55 minutes, during the Budget Session. Of this, the discussion on the Presidential address and General Budget (Part A) together had 28 hours and 29 minutes. However, the Finance Bill was passed without any discussion and so was the Competition (Amendment) Bill.

Birla stressed that it is not appropriate for some Members to lower the dignity of the House by rushing to the well. He added that he has always given sufficient time and opportunity to all the Members to present their views in the House, and on many occasions, the House has functioned late into the night.

‘Worrisome and alarming’

Expressing dismay over proceedings in the Upper House, Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar said, “How worrisome and alarming! Paramountcy of debate, dialogue, deliberation and discussion in Parliament has yielded to disruption and disturbance.”

He added, “Weaponising politics by stalling the functioning of Parliament is pregnant with serious consequences for our polity. This is to the utter dislike of the people at large. In the public mind, we as a class are subject to disdain and ridicule.”

He called for reflecting track record on the anvil — expectations of the people. According to Dhankar, posterity will judge parliamentarians not by the decibels generated when shouting slogans, but rather by their multifarious contributions to strengthening our nation’s growth trajectory.

“Let’s ponder over the dismal performance of the House and find a way out,” he urged.

