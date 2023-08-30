As the heads of 18 nations, along with the Chief of the European Union and the Foreign Minister of Russia, assemble at the convention hall of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi at the inaugural session of the G20 meet, weavers in Kashmir and Bhadohi would feel a sense of pride.

These are the artisans who have woven carpets for the hall. Not just carpet weavers, but thousands of others have played a part in dressing up Delhi for a mega global event, 13 years after the national capital hosted the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2010.

Flights and security

Delhi Airport has made special arrangements for the parking of VVIP planes such as Air Force 1. Airways have been kept free, with only a limited number of domestic flights operating during this time in order to accommodate foreign delegates. Once they touch down, over 450 luxury cars, including imported bullet-proof vehicles, will be there to ferry guests to the meeting venue. Approximately 1,000 personnel from the CRPF and 6,000 from the Delhi Police will be there to provide security. The Indian Armed Forces and National Security Guards are also on guard. Each of the participating countries will also have its own security teams.

Delhi’s 40 odd 5-star hotels are all booked out. Neighbouring Gurugram, too, has no rooms to spare. The situation in lower-category hotels is no different. Hotels are leaving no stone unturned to provide a great experience for their guests. Millet will definitely be on the menu at many of the hotels.

Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director (Operations), Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi, says: “Our Hotel will showcase the incredible flavours of India with special emphasis on the usage of millets in the culinary offerings. Additionally, special experiences are being curated that showcase the cultural diversity and heritage of India.”

According to sources at Claridges Hotel, executive chefs have prepared menus that include thalis with a modern touch. “It will include a blend of India’s regional cuisines along with street food and the use of millets because India has been promoting millets. However, there will be a modern touch to the food as well.” For the entertainment of the guests, the hotel is arranging “curated experiences and trips,” the source added.

A stone-carved lion statue installed at the Lok Kalyan Marg near Prime Minister’s Residence in preparations for the G20 Summit. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

No eyesores permitted

Ahead of the Summit, Delhi is seeing a dramatic beautification drive. The ubiquitous paan shops and kirana stores have been removed from areas where G20 guests and dignitaries will be staying. Flyovers have been renovated, and several walls on the approach roads to the five-star hotels have been repainted with murals. Certain approach roads to five-star hotels have even been barricaded. Thousands have been rendered homeless by central government agencies like DDA and ASI, which have ruthlessly demolished slums in Tughlakabad and Mehrauli shelters. The horticulture department has swung into action, placing 6.75 lakh pots and flowering plants to enhance the aesthetic appeal of 61 roads in Delhi.

Though shops in the New Delhi area will be closed between September 8 and 10, visiting delegates are being encouraged to go to Old Delhi for shopping. The traders there are deploying interpreters. There is also a plan to take spouses of delegates to the Pusa Institute in West Delhi for a special millet food festival and other activities.

Monitoring drive

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary P K Mishra chaired the ninth meeting of the G20 coordination committee on Wednesday to take stock of preparations for the upcoming Summit. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, for a uniquely Indian experience, exhibitions on culture and ‘Mother of Democracy’ are being set up in Bharat Mandapam.

For the first time, a mobile App has been made for the G20, called ‘G20 India,’ which is now available for download on both Android and iOS. G20 delegates and members of the media will also witness digital India firsthand through the ‘Innovation Hub’ and ‘Digital India Experiential Hub, which are being set up at Bharat Mandapam.

Around 3,600 foreign and domestic journalists have been accredited. The media centre at Bharat Mandapam will be fully ready by the end of this week. The Principal Secretary directed all concerned officers and heads of organisations to make every effort to host an impeccable Summit. For smooth coordination between various agencies, it was decided that a Multi-Agency Control Room will be set up at Bharat Mandapam, the Statement said.

With inputs from Forum Gandhi and K R Srivats in New Delhi