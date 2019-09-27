EC postpones Karnataka by-polls to Dec 5

The Election Commission has postponed the by-elections to the 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka to December 5 from October 21.

Earlier, the Commission had announced that the elections will be held along with those of the Assemblies of Maharashtra and Haryana and by-elections in other States.

The decision comes a day after the Supreme Court observed on September 26 that arguments by disqualified MLAs remained inconclusive.

Earlier, the Commission had set September 19 as the last date for nomination and October 21 for polls. The Commission said that the nominations filed between September 23 and 28 shall also be taken up for scrutiny on November 19, along with the nominations received between November 11 and November 18.

The constituencies going to by-polls are Athani, Gokak, Yallapur, Hosakote, Shivajinagar, Krishnarajpet, Hunsur and Kagwad.