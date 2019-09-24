National

ED files PMLA case; books Sharad Pawar and others

Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named the former chairmen of the bank, ex-deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank.

Ahead of polls

The registration of the case comes at a time when Assembly polls are due in the State next month.

corruption & bribery
economic offence
Maharashtra
parties and movements
