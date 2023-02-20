A fresh round of searches at more than a dozen places, including the premises of State Congress leaders, were carried out by the Enforcement Directorate to broaden the ambit of the investigation into the Chhattishgarh coal levy case.

Among the places searched by the ED sleuths are also those of Ramgopal Agarwal, Treasurer of Chattisgarh Congress, and party MLA from BhilaiDevendra Yadav. Besides the two, the investigators also landed up at chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal and Congress state spokesperson RP Singh.

The ED’s action has invited a reaction from state chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel, who called it a “politically motivated” step by the BJP. Addressing a press conference at Raipur, Baghel said that the BJP is misusing the central agencies because the party is afraid of Congress. It’s also meant to disturb Congress’ February 24 plenary session, which will brainstorm about 2024 general elections roadmap.

The ED sources alleged that they have evidence of Congress leader Ramgopal Agarwal receiving ₹52 crore from coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari, one of the prime accused in the case who is currently behind bars.

The agency had earlier charged that “an illegal levy of ₹25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians, and middlemen.” In the PMLA case, the ED has arrested, besides Suryakant Tiwari, eight others, such as state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, lawyer Laxmikant Tiwari, who is the uncle of Suryakant Tiwari, and coal businessman Sunil Agrawal.