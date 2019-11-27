EESL, South Delhi Municipal Corporation sign MoU to install 75 charging stations

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) have signed an agreement to set up around 75 public electric vehicle charging stations in areas serviced by SDMC.
A Memorandum of Understanding between SDMC and EESL was signed on Wednesday to jointly work to fast-track the adoption of e-mobility in Delhi.
“The procurement of charging units, procurement of related infrastructure shall be borne by EESL along with the operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure by qualified manpower, whereas, SDMC would be responsible for provision of space for setting up charging infrastructure in its area,” an EESL statement said.
In the first phase, EV charging stations will be installed in 18 locations within 6 months from the effective date, selected through joint survey by both parties. The total number of finalized locations as per the location assessment will be 75 which may increase/decrease and include multi-level parking locations in Delhi as well.
According to EESL, 300 AC and 170 DC captive chargers have been commissioned. In addition to these, 65 public charging stations have also been installed in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation area.
