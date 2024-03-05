The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it had instructed district magistrates and superintendents of police in West Bengal to ensure “free and fair” Lok Sabha elections to create a “level-playing field” for all political parties after opposition parties in the state alleged that a part of the bureaucracy is “not aligned” to free elections.

“Strict directives have been given to the DMs and SPs to ensure a level-playing field for all political parties during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a media conference here.

“Any partisan approach to the bureaucracy will not be tolerated, we have made this clear. There is absolutely no tolerance for any form of violence in this celebration of democracy,” Kumar said after reviewing the state’s poll preparedness.

The Commission also held a review meeting with Enforcement Agencies.

The Chief Election Commissioner said all law enforcement agencies were instructed to maintain strict surveillance on both interstate and international borders to curb the flow of inducements, especially drugs, gold, and counterfeit Indian currency.

The superintendents of police have been asked to take immediate actions if there is any complaint of intimidation, Kumar said. “They have assured us that it will be ensured. If they don’t act, we know what needs to be done to make them act,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit