Election Commission revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The Election Commission has revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the current Assembly by-elections in the State for repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct.
In an order issued on Friday, the Commission pointed out that the model code for the by-elections came into effect from September 29, when the schedule for the by-elections was announced.
The Commission received various complaints against Nath including from the BJP and from the Chairperson, National Commission of Women.
Nath, who is the leader of the opposition in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly, had used an inappropriate term while referring to a woman candidate.
The Commission had askedto Nath to explain his stand, but did not find his reply satisfactory. Nath was also found in violation of the MCC for his speech against the Shivraj Chauhan, the Chief Minister of MP.
“The Commission has carefully considered the matter and has observed with displeasure that Kamal Nath despite being a leader of a political party is repeatedly violating the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and breaching the ethical and dignified behaviour,” the Commission said in its order revoking his star campaigner status.
This means Kamal Nath’s entire campaign expenditure will have to be borne by the contesting candidate. This is a limiting factor as election expenditure is limited by the Commission.
