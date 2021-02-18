Elections for six Legislative Council seats in Andhra Pradesh and one in Karnataka on March 15

Polls for six Legislative Council seats in Andhra Pradesh and a lone seat in Karnataka will be held on March 15, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

While four of the Legislative Council seats in Andhra Pradesh are falling vacant due to Members retiring, elections for one seat has been necessitated as Challa Ramakrishna Reddy passed away on January 1 this year. Similarly, elections for one seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is being held as Subashchandra Bose Pilli resigned on July 1 last year.

Elections for the lone seat in Karnataka are being held as Legislator SL Dharmegowda passed away on December 28 last year.

In a statement the Commission said that the last date for filing of nominations for the six seats in Andhra Pradesh and one Legislative Council seat in Karnataka is March 4 with March 8 being the last date for withdrawal of candidature for these seats.

Elections for all the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Legislative Assemblies will take place between 9 am and 4 pm on March 15 with counting to be taken up at 5 pm on the same day, the Commission has said.