EMC-Kerala ropes in World Resources Institute India to benchmark building efficiency

World Resources Institute India (WRII) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Energy Management Centre-Kerala (EMC-K) with the aim of achieving state’s energy efficiency goals.

OP Agarwal (CEO , WRII), and R Harikumar, (Director-General , EMC-K) signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organisations. Also in attendance at the online event was Bharath Jairaj, Director, Energy Programme, WRII.

‘Oorjayan’ programme

EMC-K had recently announced a state-wide programme called “Oorjayan” to support Local Self Governments (LSGs) improve energy efficiency within their jurisdictions, a spokesperson said here. It will work with WRII to expand the scope of Oorjayan to set a benchmark for building efficiency across the state.

The partnership will also serve as a model for other states and cities, a spokesperson for EMC-K said. Being the lead implementation agency, EMC-K will facilitate engagement with LSG institutions and other relevant government agencies for benchmarking building energy performance and promoting energy efficiency in the buildings sector in Kerala.

WRII’s expertise

Armed with expertise in cross-cutting research-based action across regional, national, and international geographies, the WRII will support the EMC-K initiative at benchmarking energy performance of government buildings. WRII has already been working with the Kerala government and local governments to promote clean energy and energy efficiency.

Through this partnership, the research organisation will facilitate capacity building exercises, provide trainings, generate awareness on benchmarking practices, and provide technical support to EMC-K.

Among those who participated in the MoU signing ceremony were Subhash Babu B V , Registrar, Dineshkumar A N., Joint Director, and Johnson Daniel, Head, National Mission on Enhanced Energy Efficiency and Demand Supply Management Division from EMC-K, and Sumedha Malaviya, Senior Manager, Energy Programme, and Dhilon Subramanian, Manager, Energy Programme from WRII.

Research and analysis

R Harikumar, Director, EMC-K said this will strengthen EMC-K’s efforts to accelerate the uptake of energy efficiency measures in buildings through deep research and analysis. “We are hopeful that the research and policy expertise of WRII, will be beneficial for Kerala’s Oorjayan programme and help energy efficiency goals of the state.”

OP Agarwal, CEO, WRII, said state-designated agencies play a significant role in mainstreaming energy efficiency in buildings. EMC-K has always been a front runner in encouraging such initiatives. “The partnership between WRII and EMC-Kerala will help further scale building efficiency efforts and promote more climate-resilient building stock.”