Enzene Biosciences is looking to offer biologics discovery services to its partners, the company said, even as it opened a new lab in Pune.

Pointing out that cost effective discovery services was essential for low cost drugs for patients, Enzene said, the services along with its “EnzeneX” technology would help partners make affordable drugs a reality. Enzene is the biological arm of Alkem Laboratories and offers contract manufacturing and development services. It is expanding into innovative segments including antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and cell and gene therapies (CGT), it added.

The new research and development facility (75,000 square feet) has an open lab set-up that promotes cross-departmental collaboration, it said. It offered fully integrated services from Cell Line Development to Fill and Finish across a wide range of modalities, it added.

Himanshu Gadgil, Enzene Chief Executive said, the open lab setup was testament to fostering a culture of collaboration. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director Alkem Labs said, the development would bolster the company’s plans to become a global CDMO player.

About two months ago, Enzene had rolled out its version of bevacizumab, its sixth biosimilar in over two years. Bevacizumab, used in treating metastatic colorectal cancer, was originally sold by Roche under the brand Avastin.

Enzene CEO had then told businessline, its patented continuous manufacturing process helped increase productivity five to 10 times, enabling it to offer a 25-odd per cent reduction in pricing when transferred to the drugmaker that would eventually market the product.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit