Equipment worth ₹100 crore deployed under ‘Mission Vayu’

Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR), anchored at Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), supported by ACT Grants and the Swasth Alliance has successfully implemented two phases of Mission Vayu by donating 7,800 oxygen concentrators, 875 BiPaP ventilators, and 50,000 pulse oximeters across India.

Mission Vayu is one of the largest civic-led initiatives to support the healthcare infrastructure and tackle the pertaining oxygen shortage across India. It is anchored by various corporate partners and foundations including Singapore-headquartered investment firm Temasek and Temasek Foundation.

The three-phased project with an estimated investment of ₹100 crore has been planned and executed in less than ten days since its launch. The costs are jointly shared by Temasek, Temasek Foundation, ACT Grants, the Swasth Alliance and over 1,000 donors and members of PPCR.

Air India, Singapore Airlines, Olam International, Amazon India, Kerry Logistics have supported the logistics of airlifting essential equipment from Singapore to India for Mission Vayu.

Phased operations

In Phase-I, 550 BiPaP ventilators and 7,500 oxygen concentrators were airlifted from Singapore and donated to the worst-affected districts of Maharashtra, Delhi, and other affected areas.

The second phase was launched to ensure medical supplies for patients in remote places. 325 units of heavy-duty BiPaP ventilators, 51,000 oximeters, over 20 ventilators were distributed to hospitals, trusts and support groups in states largely affected by the Covid crisis including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka.

With rising critical cases and subsequent shortage of life-support equipment, PPCR has now launched phase three of Mission Vayu to donate 500 additional units of heavy-duty BiPaP ventilators across India.

Sudhir Mehta, Lead and Coordinator, PPCR and President, MCCIA, said, “We are extremely grateful to all our partner organisations, members and donors, for making this possible. For more than a year, we have continued to supplement efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic and we pledge to support it going forward as well. Extending our efforts and supplies to all over India is the need of the hour and we shall continue to do so, to the best of our abilities”.