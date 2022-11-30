The Border Security Force (BSF) has prepared a blueprint for exercising technical solutions to secure the border with Pakistan and Bangladesh, with the Centre sanctioning ₹30 crore for procuring surveillance equipment, drones, and other gadgets to strengthen deployment capabililtes in the treacherous terrains in western and eastern sectors.

With the use of drones for ferrying narcotics and weapons remaining the biggest challenge, especially in the Punjab frontier, BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh told the media ahead of raising day of his force that they are still to find a fool-proof solution to counter the menace of aerial platforms. He, however, said they had been able to take down 16 of them till this month which was way ahead of one shotdown last year.

‘International border’

BSF mans 6,386.36 km of border, with the Indo-Pak stretch spread over 2,289.66 km is called ‘International Border’, while for the rest Line of Control deployment, more than 435 km out of 772 km is under operations control of Army. The BSF looks after Indo-Bangladesh Border also, which is lined over 4,96.70 km.

“We have tried to enhance the surveillance in border areas in a very very big way. This entails use of surveillance cameras and drones on the western and eastern theatres (Pakistan and Bangladesh fronts respectively).” “We have got around 5,500 CCTV surveillance cameras and some other gadgets and the Union Home Ministry has sanctioned a ₹30 crore fund for this procurement,” Singh said on the eve of 58th Raising Day of the BSF.

As on date, many anti-drone system (ADS), with varying capabilities, are deployed on the border. Procurement of many vehicle mounted ADS is under consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Similarly, in principle proposal for work to cover the IB through electronic surveillance for checking infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir has been approved by the MHA, said the BSF.

First phase of the project will cover 310 km of Jammu and part of Punjab frontier and the second phase will be spread over 575 km, while the third phase will integrate the remaining part of Rajasthan and Gujarat. And finally, in the fourth phase, 964 km long North Bengal and Guwahati frontier will be enveloped with tech solution.

Electronic surveillance

Low cost surveillance system (LCTS), which is using PTZ cameras, CCTV (static)cameras and IRIDS, will be used to cover vulnerable patches through electronic surveillance. This “Improved Version” of electronic surveillance project covers 635 number of vulnerable patches and 484 km over 7 Frontiers (Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, South Bengal, North Bengal & Guwahati), said the BSF.

The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) too, exists for the integration of manpower, different sensors, and networks, in C-2 Centre and control resources, so as to facilitate decision-making and prompt process at various levels.

