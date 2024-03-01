Protesting farmer unions on Friday said that they would meet again on March 4 and assess the situation before taking a decision on march to Delhi as they do not want any more loss of life after one farmer died due to alleged firing by Haryana Police.

“We want to protest peacefully. As the government is hell bent on curtailing our peaceful protest by using force, we do not want any clash which may result in more deaths,” said a farmer leader at the Punjab-Haryana border. He further clarified that the ‘Delhi chalo’ march is not on hold and said the farmers’ protest will continue.

He also said that one more point on the Punjab and Haryana border was opened for congregation of farmers to the current two points at Shambhu and Khanauri. More number of such points will be opened to facilitate gathering of farmers, he added.

While the Centre held four rounds of talks with farmers’ unions and also offered a proposal, farmer leaders rejected it saying they would not accept anything less than legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). The Centre also took help of the Haryana government by blocking the highway so that farmers are kept out of Haryana’s boundary towards Punjab side, effectively preventing them from reaching anywhere near Delhi.

Also read: Farmers’ protest: No plan for immediate talks, Munda says

Tributes poured in at the cremation of Subhkaran Singh on Thursday, who died on February 21 during the farmers protest.

Earlier, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) had said that they would decide on resuming Dilli Chalo march, suspended till Thursday, after the cremation. However, on Thursday evening, they released a brief statement stating that there was no announcement since farmers and leaders are mourning and paying silent homage to Subhkaran.

Punjab Police on Thursday had registered a zero FIR to probe Shubhkaran’s death after which the last rites were conducted. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the family and job of a constable to the sister of the deceased farmer.

Sources said that KMM and SKM (non-political) have started discussions with the other grouping of farmer unions under SKM banner to mobilise farmers for a joint protest as happened in 2020-21.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit