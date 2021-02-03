National

Farmers’ protest: India slams international celebrities’ comments

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on February 03, 2021 Published on February 03, 2021

US Singer Rihanna (File Photo)   -  REUTERS

Foreign Ministry says, vested interest groups were trying to build opinion against the country.

(Reuters) - India slammed international celebrities on Wednesday for making comments in support of protesting farmers as inaccurate and irresponsible and said vested interest groups were trying to build opinion against the country.

US singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and US lawyer and activist Meena Harris, the niece of Vice-President Kamala Harris, made comments on social media drawing attention to the plight of farmers who have been on a months-long campaign against reforms.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” the Indian foreign ministry said.

