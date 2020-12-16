Farmers to call summit of non-BJP CMs to discuss GST, farm laws

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has decided to hold a summit of all non-BJP Chief Ministers on the three farm laws, Electricity Bill and the GST. The date of the summit will be decided according to the convenience of the Chief Ministers. The farmers’ organisations have also said that it is for the Centre to rectify their own mistakes and the Supreme Court has nothing to do in this matter.

Senior leader of All India Kisan Sabha P Krishnaprasad told BusinessLine that the State governments are facing resource crunch and they are forced to depend on the Centre for financial support as a result of their surrender on the proposal of GST implementation. “In this situation, the working group of AIKSCC has decided to write to all the non-BJP Chief Ministers who had supported the struggle to have a summit on the question of GST, farm acts and electricity bill. If materialised, this will help in the political consolidation of the efforts to protect equitable development of all sections of the people,” he added.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s proposal to form a committee to address the issues, Krishnaprasad said the problem will be resolved only by repealing the three farm laws. “The Centre should rectify its mistake by repealing the three farm laws and the amendments to Electricity Act. We do not think that the Supreme Court has a role to play in this,” he added. He said the multi-national corporations are always eyed on the domestic food market of India to pile up their food products for rapacious profiteering. “Now by bringing the farm acts and four labour codes, the Centre is facilitating the corporatisation of agriculture and the Indian economy,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, a delegation of workers in the electricity sector from various States, under the banner of Electricity Employees Federation of India, visited protesting farmers and announced solidarity. ‘The delegation announced the resolve for the next course of direct action by electricity workers throughout the country in support of the demands and struggles of the farmers,” a release said.