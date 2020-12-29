Finance Ministry asks Ministries, Departments to submit proposals for additional expenditure

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Finance Ministry has invited proposals from various Central government Ministries and Departments for additional expenditure through second and final Supplementary Demands for Grants (SDG).
The Second SDG will be presented during the Budget session of the Parliament likely to start from January 27.
In an Office Memorandum (OM), the Finance Ministry said: “All the Ministries/Departments have been requested to contain the expenditure within the approved Revised Estimate (RE) ceiling.” Though the exact details about the RE will be known in the Budget FY2021-22, it is expected that many Ministries and Departments will have to contain with lesser amount than what was allocated in Budget FY2020-21.
The OM has asked Central Ministries/Department to send proposals related to five types of cases. The first category belongs to advances from the Contingency Fund. The second category is about payment against court decrees which cannot be postponed. The third category is related to additional funds immediately required, which can be met by re-appropriation of savings in the grant but require prior approval of the Parliament. The fourth category includes cases where the Finance Ministry has specifically advised to propose Supplementary Demand in the Budget session. The fifth category refers to cases where additional expenditure has been allowed.
In the light of the observation of Public Accounts Committee, the Finance Ministry has reiterated “all the Ministries/Department may avoid pitfalls in expenditure, take all requisite measures, including use of electronic systems, to ensure proper planning and monitoring of expenditure vis-à-vis voted grants.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...