India and Bangladesh on Wednesday agreed for border infrastructure upgrade by giving nod to five developmental projects that would enhance ease of living for people along both the sides of fence.

The decision was taken during Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director-General level talks here. While BSF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen led Indian delegation, Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, DG of BGB, was heading representatives from the neighbouring country.

Among the projects include: construction of a bailey bridge over river Sonai in Mohanpur which is in this side of the fence, while Bangladesh wanted to complete Ramgarh School building, said BSF officials. Similarly, the two forces agreed for construction of brick road near Ragna Nagar Land Customs Station which is in Dharmanagar of Tripura.

On the other side of the border, BGB got a go ahead with a rider for electricity supply network expansion works near Jhalongi and Vitorbari pockets, said BSF sources. It was mutually decided that developmental work can happen “without changing course of the river and sluice gate” that marks border in Tripura, said BSF officials. Also, the two countries gave a go ahead for construction of retaining wall along rivers Bugai and Mymensingh on both the side of the border, they pointed out.

“..In a momentous decision that will have a profound positive impact on the lives of the population along the India-Bangladesh border, a total of five developmental projects were agreed upon, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region,” read the joint record of discussion between BSF and BGB. This decision highlighted the commitment of both Prime Ministers to prioritise developmental works aimed at the welfare of the border population and the fulfilment of their aspirations, the BSF stated.

The single row fencing of border is also in progress and the two forces agreed for a meeting of nodal officers within a month for sorting out the matters related to developmental and infrastructure works. The two friendly neighbouring countries, informed the BSF, also mutually accepted to “pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers (if any) and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the India-Bangladesh border crime free”.

“On the issue of violent incidents along the border, both neighbours agreed to work jointly and engage professionally, enhance joint patrolling, vigilance especially during late hours of the nights to early morning, intensifying public awareness programmes, sharing of real-time information and making all out efforts to bring these criminals to justice,” stated the joint record of discussions.