Five start-ups graduate from T-Hub’s MasterClass

Start-up ecosystem enabler, T-Hub, has graduated five start-ups from the capacity-building initiative T-Tribe. The start-ups -- Kshemin Labs, PolluShun, Bliss Extracts, AadhaTrip and InfinitIQ – were shortlisted from a pool of 135 start-ups for the MasterClass programme.

“The most crucial part of a start-up’s journey is its early stage, when the idea is developed into the product – and the focus is on advancing technology to scale up smartly,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

The MasterClass is tailor-made for young innovators from colleges, to drive early interventions and exposure of start-ups to various stakeholders for possible business collaborations.

The 18-week course nurtures budding entrepreneurs by teaching them various aspects of entrepreneurship.

“Kshemin Labs is in discussion with Hitachi for product development and outsourcing, while PolluShun is in talks with the Telangana public utility TSRTC for prototype testing,” a T-Hub statement said.

A few products of Bliss Extracts were launched on food delivery firm Swiggy and will soon be launched on Zomato, another food delivery firm.