The flood situation in Assam remained grim with about five lakh people reeling under the deluge, which has claimed one life so far, officials said on Friday.

Major rivers of the state, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger level at different places. The Met department has forecast heavy rain over the next few days which may further swell the water levels, they said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said that 4.95 lakh people were hit by floods till Thursday evening.

One person has been killed due to flooding in Tamulpur of Udalguri district.

Also read First flight on non-UDAN route under viability gap funding by Assam govt launched

A Central Water Commission (CWC) report said the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri.

Among other rivers flowing over the red mark are Puthimari (Kamrup), Paglagiya (Nalbari) and Manas (Barpeta).

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued 'yellow' alert for Friday, asking people to be on watch and remain updated for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the state.

Sixteen districts in entirety and four other sub-divisions have been affected by floods so far.

Bajali sub-division has been the worst hit with over 2.60 lakh people affected.

More than 14,000 people are taking shelter in 83 relief camps in seven districts, while another 79 relief distribution centres are also functional.

Paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs, and locals have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, South Salmara and Udalguri, the ASDMA report said.

Also read: TN releases Disaster Management Policy 2023

Places in Bongaigaon and Dima Hasao have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Barpeta, Sonitpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh.

Urban areas were inundated at many places across Barpeta, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Kokrajhar districts, the ASDMA report added.