Foreign Investors Council inaugurates South India Chapter in Chennai

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), a non-profit organisation that facilitates overseas investment in India, set up its South India chapter in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Chennai chapter was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Ecuador to India, Hector Buda Jecome.

“There is a huge interest in South India, especially Tamil Nadu, which has been drawing huge interest as an investment hub among the investing community around the world,” D Sarvanan, the newly appointed Chairman of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) in South India, was quoted in a press release.

“The Chennai FIC office will work directly with various embassies in Delhi and bring opportunities to places such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” he added.