From Oct 1, sweet outlets should display ‘Best Before Date’: FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed mithai shops and traditional Indian sweet outlets to mandatorily display the “Best Before Date” on the container or tray of non-packaged or loose sweets from October 1.

This is being done to ensure food safety and also for consumers to have requisite information regarding the shelf life of traditional Indian sweets. This order comes just ahead of the festival season.

“In addition, the Food Business Operator may also display the “Date of Manufacturing” which shall be purely voluntary and non-binding,” an order from the food safety authority stated in its order on Friday.

The food safety authority said that the traditional Indian sweets outlets should decide and display the “ Best Before Date” of sweets depending on the nature of the product and local conditions.

The regulator has, in the past, given an indicative list of shelf life of various types of sweets and traditional Indian milk products in a guidance note for consumers as well as FBOs. For instance, it recommends the consumption of rasgulla, badam milk, rasmalai and rajbhog, within two days of manufacture.

FSSAI has directed all FBOs dealing with sweets to comply with its order. It has also directed State food safety commissioners to ensure sweet shops comply with this directive.

In February, FSSAI had said it had received complaints regarding sale of stale or expired sweets which poses potential health hazard. The food safety authority had earlier set June 1 as the effective date.However, due to the pandemic, the date of implementation of this norm was extended.

Display of ‘Best Before Date’ is mandatory on packaged sweets, as per FSSAI regulations.