From Oct 1, sweet outlets should display ‘Best Before Date’: FSSAI

While doctors soldier on, society needs to play its part too
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed mithai shops and traditional Indian sweet outlets to mandatorily display the “Best Before Date” on the container or tray of non-packaged or loose sweets from October 1.
This is being done to ensure food safety and also for consumers to have requisite information regarding the shelf life of traditional Indian sweets. This order comes just ahead of the festival season.
“In addition, the Food Business Operator may also display the “Date of Manufacturing” which shall be purely voluntary and non-binding,” an order from the food safety authority stated in its order on Friday.
The food safety authority said that the traditional Indian sweets outlets should decide and display the “ Best Before Date” of sweets depending on the nature of the product and local conditions.
The regulator has, in the past, given an indicative list of shelf life of various types of sweets and traditional Indian milk products in a guidance note for consumers as well as FBOs. For instance, it recommends the consumption of rasgulla, badam milk, rasmalai and rajbhog, within two days of manufacture.
FSSAI has directed all FBOs dealing with sweets to comply with its order. It has also directed State food safety commissioners to ensure sweet shops comply with this directive.
In February, FSSAI had said it had received complaints regarding sale of stale or expired sweets which poses potential health hazard. The food safety authority had earlier set June 1 as the effective date.However, due to the pandemic, the date of implementation of this norm was extended.
Display of ‘Best Before Date’ is mandatory on packaged sweets, as per FSSAI regulations.
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...