‘Fully vaccinated citizens can travel by Mumbai local trains’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, said that Mumbai citizens who are fully vaccinated can use local train services from August 15.

Vaccine doses

In his FB live address, Thackeray said that there are about 19 lakh people in Mumbai who have got both vaccine doses.

“This number will rise. There will be an app where a fully vaccinated person can get the pass to travel. The detailed information about the app will be announced in a couple of days.

“For those who don’t have mobile phones, the Mumbai civic body will issue passes in divisional offices,” said Thackeray.

He said that the 14-day gap is mandatory after the second dose. QR codes on passes will be used to verify the authenticity.

Reopening of malls

As of now only emergency staff members are allowed to use Mumbai local trains. He said the government will take a call on the opening of malls, hotels and restaurants after the Covid-19 Task Force meeting on Monday.