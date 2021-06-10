G-7 Summit: PM Modi to participate in outreach sessions virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the outreach sessions of the G-7 Summit on June 12-13 taking place in a virtual format at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed.

“The Leaders are expected to exchange views on the way forward on global recovery from the pandemic with a focus on health and climate change,” a release issued by the MEA stated.

India, together with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, have been asked to participate as guest countries for the G7 Summit. The theme for the Summit is ‘Build Back Better’. The meeting will be held in a hybrid mode, the release added. The G-7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

The UK has outlined four priority areas for its Presidency: Leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics; promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade; tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity; and championing shared values and open societies.

“This is the second time the Prime Minister will be participating in a G-7 meeting. Previously, India had been invited by the G-7 French Presidency in 2019 to the Biarritz Summit as a ‘Goodwill Partner’ and the PM participated in the Sessions on ‘Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans’ and ‘Digital Transformation’,” the release added.