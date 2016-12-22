Ganges to set up solar structures in Tirupati, Tirumala

Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd (GIPL) has bagged the mandate to set up 10 MW solar mounting structures and tracking systems for Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

To harness solar energy, the Temple trust is now opting to utilise vacant land to install efficient solar units. The TTD plans to install 10 MW ground mounting structure on the unused land to generate solar energy.

“It is a great initiative by TTD and contributes towards the concept of ‘zero energy’ buildings. Our organisation has always been on the forefront, offering world-class technology and exemplary engineered products to our customers looking out for sustainable green energy solutions,” said Vinay Goyal, CEO of Ganges Internationale.

GIPL structures have been chosen by the developer to implement the solar project and thereby bring down its expenditure towards power consumption.

With a manufacturing facility in Puducherry, GIPL supplies structures for solar PV projects. Apart from setting up a number of projects, it has played a role in the solar project in the Cochin International Airport solar energy unit for the airport.