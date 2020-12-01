GHMC election records lowest polling turnouts of 35%

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded one of the lowest polling turnouts, with 35.80 per cent of the 75 lakh voters casting their votes till 5.30 pm.

The percentage is expected to go up slightly when the final tally is announced later in the night after factoring in the votes polled till the close till 6 pm.

The polling process was peaceful, marred by a few scuffles between political parties in different places across the city.

Fear of Covid-19 infections, four consecutive holidays, and thousands of IT employees, who are given the option of working from home, staying in their native places outside Telangana are cited is the key reasons for the poor turnout.

Despite several appeals by political leaders, celebrities and prodding by social media teams of various political parties, people stayed indoors, leaving polling stations deserted.

Repolling has been ordered at the Old Malakpet division on December 3. The State Election Commission has barred media organisations from telecasting and publishing exit polls till the repolling is completed. Counting will be held on December 4 and results are expected by the evening.

As many as 1,122 candidates were in the fray for 150 divisions. Polling in one division has been deferred to December 3.

While the ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) is contesting in all the divisions, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is contesting in 149, the Congress in 146, and the MIM in 51 wards.

There are 52 ex-officio members in the GHMC area, taking the total number of votes in the Mayoral election to 202. A party is required to secure 102 votes to get its Mayoral candidate to win the indirect poll. While the TRS has 38 ex-officio members, the MIM has 10 members.