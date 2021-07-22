GIFT City ropes in TASK Staffing for talent management at IFSC

In order to meet the requirement for a trained workforce for entities at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, Ahmedabad-based TASK Staffing Solutions Pvt Ltd inked an agreement with GIFT City on Thursday.

TASK Staffing Solutions, a part of the TASK Group, will help GIFT City meet the human resources, talent and training needs for IFSC entities setting up operations within its premises.

Both the companies will jointly review the need for executive recruitment, executive search, volume hiring (fresher & front level), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) & contract staffing for IFSC entities at GIFT City.

GIFT City & TASK Group will also jointly review the need for Executive Recruitment, Executive Search, Volume Hiring (Fresher & Front level), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and Contract Staffing for those companies. Additionally, training and up-skilling of the talent pool will also be provided through TASK’s associate initiative, SkillSir.com.

Managing Director & Group CEO, GIFT City, Tapan Ray said, "GIFT City will create large scale employment opportunities in the international financial services sector. In today’s rapidly changing world, the right talent and skillsets are extremely important for the overall development of GIFT City. This MoU will help in nurturing the required talent for companies operating from GIFT City."

Commenting on the agreement with GIFT City, Mathew Chudukattil, Managing Director, TASK, said, "We are excited to be a part of this journey, with the government enhancing business set-ups in Gujarat. This collaboration with GIFT City is in consonance with TASK’s larger mission of ‘an adequately employed India."

GIFT City is developing new businesses such as Aircraft Leasing & Financing, Offshore Fund Management, Bullion Trading an d Global In-house Centre. The cooperation would help in ensuring the availability of skilled talent.

TASK group operates in three business verticals – Recruitment & Staffing , Consulting, Training & Up-skilling.

SkillSir offers training and up-skilling modules, both online and onsite. TASK has been a part of providing recruitment assistance to many greenfield industry roll-outs in India, especially in the private banking, financial and technology sectors.