Gir National Park to remain shut for four months from June 16

Rural report card: Literacy rate
The Gir National Park, which is home to over 520 Asiatic lions, will remain shut for tourists, both domestic and foreigners, from June 16 to October 15, an official said Saturday.
The park is closed during this period every year as it is the breeding season for many animals, including the big cats, said Rajiv Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment and Forest Department of Gujarat government.
“Four months of monsoon are considered the best season for the breeding,” he said.
The Gir sanctuary, located at Sasan in Junagadh district, is the only home for the Asiatic lions and attracts a large number of tourists from India and abroad.
“During the monsoon, the condition of roads inside the forest area also deteriorates and it becomes unsafe for visitors to travel on such roads,” he said.
Besides, the forest department also undertakes maintenance work of the national park in September as peak tourist season starts from November and continues till March end, the official said.
An NGO demonstrates what happens when determination takes root
A unique campaign is on in Odisha to protect the marine ecosystem and Olive Ridley turtles
Honorary warden Kurhade keeps an eagle eye over the vast Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra
The company’s focus on renewable power and an asset-light model will help it in the long run
Last week, the bellwether indices slipped marginally amid volatility. Be cautious
SBI (₹343.8)SBI was stuck in a narrow range between ₹339 and ₹349 last week. The near-term outlook is mixed.
The fund has clocked annual returns of 18.6% and 21% over three and five years, respectively
Reduced to single digits in Parliament, the country’s two main communist parties — CPI and CPI (M) — face an ...
It’s the 540th birth anniversary of Lisa del Giocondo, the Italian noblewoman whose portrait, Mona Lisa, was ...
“Have you wished our eldest for her birthday?” my sister, the one who lives in Hartford, asks. “Not yet!” I ...
Two centuries ago, in the Year Without a Summer, a brooding poet and his friends dreamed up the undead
IHCL is on a regeneration exercise. Will it regain its standing as the crown jewel in the Tata group ...
Who will roar at Cannes? As we near the Cannes Lions creativity festival dates (June 17 to 21), Leo Burnett ...
Emerging out of a cloud of distrust and scandals, influencer marketing is entering a golden age
How a timeless Indian Institution has evolved
Hopping on to a truck carrying consumer durables from Sriperumbudur to Bhiwandi, N Madhavan discovers how GST, ...
While there are glitches, the system has smoothened goods movement
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...