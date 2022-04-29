Goldi Solar launches “high efficiency” solar panels for Tamil Nadu market

Goldi Solar, a manufacturer of solar panels, has introduced its new product line – the HELOC̣Pro module series with high-efficiency features.

The new module features mono-facial and bifacial modules with the latest M10 wafer size. With a power of 560Wp, the new modules can be widely used in utility, agriculture, industrial, institutional and rooftop applications, according to a statement.

Vigorous quality tests have been undertaken, and the modules have shown to provide mechanical support up to 5400 Pa snow load and 2400 Pa wind load. The panels come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

“Tamil Nadu is an important market for us. We are keen to create a roadmap for the adoption of solar and help the state’s vision of achieving its rooftop solar target of 3,600 MW by 2023. Goldi Solar also aims to expand its retail distribution business further in the region,” said Capt Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director, Goldi Solar.

Goldi Solar has already supplied modules to projects such as LS Mills, KGIS, KSV Cotton Mills, Stalwart in Tamil Nadu.

“Goldi Solar is known for its quality and committed delivery in the industry. It was a strategic decision to go into M10 technology. The name HELOC̣stands for High-Efficiency Low on Carbon. The name is our ode to a solar-powered, energy-efficient, low-carbon economy. The manufacturing processes are more efficient, leading to low carbon emissions,” said Bharat Bhut, Co-founder & Director, Goldi Solar.

The new modules will be manufactured at the company’s new facility in Navsari, Gujarat. With the expansion, the company will have a total manufacturing capacity of 2.5 GW, it said.