Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to fighting factions in Manipur to stop violence and come for a dialogue. He also informed the House that over 150 people have been killed in the North Eastern States since May 3.

While Shah spoke on Manipur, he also talked at length about the government’s other achievements and claimed, ”We are going to win another term. And India would become the world’s third largest economy.”

“I want to appeal with folded hands to both Meitei and Kuki communities to shun violence and hold talks with government,” Shah said while participating in the debate on No-confidence motion moved by Congress leader Gourav Gogoi.

In a separate intervention, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on Thursday. The opposition has questioned Prime Minister’s silence on Manipur. Retorting to opposition charges, Shah said: “Not a single statement was given by previous Congress governments on several previous communal violence incidences in Manipur, now they are asking why the PM is silent on Manipur violence.”

He also alleged that he is ready to answer all the questions raised by opposition. “it is my duty. I am answerable towards the nation, this Parliament and the opposition as well. But they (opposition) don’t let me speak, what kind of a democracy is this?,” he asked.

Though he regretted killing of 153 people, but he claimed that situation has improved. “The violence incidents are come down, I request them (Opposition) to not add fuel to the fire,” he said while adding that the opposition can not silence him. “130 crore people have selected us so they have to listen to us. During the past six years of our government, the need for curfew never rose,” he said.

He questioned the character of the opposition alliance, saying its true face was seen when it indulged in corruption to save its governments. He said when the then Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced a no-trust vote in 1999, he chose to step down instead of indulging in corruption to save his government.

“The character of political parties and alliances is revealed in such times of crises. UPA’s character is to indulge in corruption to save the government by hook or by crook, while the BJP-led NDA’s character is to stand up to the principles,” Shah said.

He termed the motion as politically motivated. “The Prime Minister has given new hope to the poor of this country. Nowhere in this country is there a whiff of no-confidence. There is not a no-confidence in the PM and this government in the country. People have complete faith in PM. This no-confidence motion has been brought only to create a delusion. This no-confidence motion is politically motivated,” he said.

NDA MPs in rousing chorus joined Shah who raised slogans of corruption Quit India, dynasty Quit India, appeasement Quit India in Lok Sabha