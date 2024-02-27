Terminus Group and Rx Propellant will jointly develop 20 lakh sq ft of curated life sciences infrastructure and an additional 10 lakh sq ft of supporting infrastructure including ‘One North’ with 150 key hotel and service apartments at the Genome Valley here.

The integrated development is estimated to bring in ₹2,000 crore in capital and an additional ₹4,000 crore in investments from tenants with a potential to provide employment to 10,000 people. “Telangana is poised to cement its position as the life sciences hub of the world with initiatives that will catalyse the growth of both life sciences and healthcare sectors. The State will focus on the creation of a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem that can nurture the entrepreneurial journey of start-ups while facilitating the expansion and induction of both domestic and international players in the State,” Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said after announcing the Terminus group’s plans.

He said the integrated development of ‘One North’ in the Genome Valley cluster will facilitate the ecosystem and attract both domestic and international players. “The integrated development undertaken by Terminus Group and Rx Propellant will provide access to facilities conducive to the growth of the Genome Valley cluster while attracting global talent and investment,” a company official said.

“The wide array of infrastructure solutions including incubators, accelerators, R&D lab spaces and manufacturing facilities that we offer are aimed at supporting companies in all stages from concept to commercialisation,” Milind Ravi, Chief Executive Officer at Rx Propellant said.