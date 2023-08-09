Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday strongly criticised the Modi-led government by calling it as ‘killer of Bharat Mata’.

“You are not saviours of Bharat Mata. You are killers of Bharat Mata,” Gandhi said while opening the debate on the second day of no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. This was his first speech after restoration of his membership following the Supreme Court order staying his conviction and imprisonment.

He questioned why PM Modi has not visited Manipur yet. “Isn’t Manipur not part of India,” he asked.

He further alleged that the present government is killing ‘Hindustan in Manipur.’ He further alleged, “aap desh premi nahi ho, aap desh drohi ho (you do not love your country, you are traitors)”.

His remarks caused huge furore in the house. When almost the entire Treasury Bench started protesting, large number of opposition members entered the well and urged the speaker to take action against some MPs belonging to the ruling party.

The Speaker intervened and said, “India is our mother. Members should have restraint.”

Rahul did not stop here. “Ravan used to listen to 2 people – Meghnad and Kumbhkaran. PM listens to 2 people – Amit Shah & Adani,” he alleged which further prompted Treasury Bench, including Cabinet Ministers, to sharpen attack on Rahul.

Rahul concluded his speech by saying that it is not Hanuman who burnt Lanka, but it was the arrogance of Ravana.

“Ram did not kill Ravana, but it was arrogance of Ravana which killed him,” he said.