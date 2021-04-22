Govt bans supply of oxygen for industrial use from April 22

To meet the rising demand of medical oxygen in view of the raging Covid-19 wave, the government has put a ban on supply of oxygen for industrial use from April 22.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, the government has directed the States and the Union Territory governments to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen.

“Transport authorities shall be instructed to allow free inter-State movement of oxygen carrying vehicles,” it said, adding that there won’t be any restrictions on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers, and ordered them to supply oxygen only to the hospitals of the States and Union Territories in which they are located.

The Empowered Group II, set up by the Prime Minister’s Office and mandated for co-ordinating the medical logistics, had recommended to prohibit the supply of oxygen for industrial use and divert the same to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen.