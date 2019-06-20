Govt makes tall promises, but delivery ‘zero-sum’: Congress

The Congress on Thursday flayed the Modi government, saying the Centre is raising high expectations and making tall promises, but delivery on them is “zero-sum”. Responding to the President’s address to both Houses of Parliament, the principal opposition party said it is a prime example of “a lot of intent founded upon sheer inaction”.

“The Presidential address is the prime example of “a lot of intent founded upon sheer inaction,” the party said in a series of tweets.

The Congress further alleged that the national security is in peril. “Seventy-four jawans have been martyred in J&K in 2019 alone. Ten have sacrificed their lives in the past one week. Home Ministry & Intel Agencies have failed to prevent Anantnag and Pulwama-like vehicle terror attacks,” it said, adding that the BJP government disregarded honour of our veterans and ex-servicemen by converting ‘one rank, one pension’ to one rank, five pensions.’

“The BJP government has yet not accorded Shaheed (martyr) status to martyred Paramilitary jawans —who fight terrorists and naxals.”

Water scarcity

Talking about the water problem in the country, the party quoted NITI Aayog which has said that 40 per cent Indians will have no access to drinking water by 2030. Twenty-one cities will run out of ground water. “Most agrarian States are facing a severe water crisis. Government’s promise is merely superficial,” the Congress said . The party criticised the government for its inability to bring in the New Education Policy in the last five years. “Average spending on education has been a pittance of 4.3 per cent in the past five years. The government promised two crore additional seats but there is acute shortage of teachers,” it said. While mentioning that there are over 5,000 vacancies in Central Universities, it said the number is more than 6,300 in IIT/IIM/NIT and more than 1.3 lakhs in rural colleges.

The party termed the effort to clean Ganga as a betrayal. “Seventy per cent projects under Namami Ganga are unfinished. Eighty per cent funds lie unspent. Maa Ganga in Varanasi is more polluted than ever,” the party alleged.

On the promise of doubling farmers’ income, the party said such a target needs annual growth rate of 10.4 per cent.