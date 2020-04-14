Gujarat Congress MLA tests positive for Coronavirus

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Gujarat lawmaker Imran Khedawala on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. What created a flutter across the State administration is that the MLA from Jamalpur constituency in Ahmedabad city had held meetings with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel besides senior government officials earlier in the day.
Khedawala has been admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital.
Last week Khedawala was among the elected leaders from the walled-city area, who conducted Coronavirus awareness campaign for the local community and sought their support for the local administration and medical teams. Notably, Jamalpur is part of the identified hotspot clusters in the city and has been placed under a curfew starting Wednesday morning due to high concentration of positive Covid-19 cases.
According to sources, Khedawala visited Gandhinagar on Tuesday and held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja in connection with the imposition of curfew in his constituency, Jamalpur. Other two Congress MLAs, Sailesh Parmar and Gyasuddin Sheikh also accompanied Khedawala at the meeting.
Reportedly, Khedawala also met the DGP Shivanand Jha and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim besides several journalists at the secretariat during the afternoon.
Sources informed that since Khedawala has been visiting the hotspot clusters for awareness purposes, his samples were taken as per the protocol.
However, an official communication from the Gujarat government on the entire matter is awaited.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Power generator companies, which have been saddled with unpaid dues, now have to additionally grapple with a ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the wincessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...