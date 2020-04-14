Gujarat Congress MLA tests positive for Coronavirus

Gujarat lawmaker Imran Khedawala on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. What created a flutter across the State administration is that the MLA from Jamalpur constituency in Ahmedabad city had held meetings with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel besides senior government officials earlier in the day.

Khedawala has been admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital.

Last week Khedawala was among the elected leaders from the walled-city area, who conducted Coronavirus awareness campaign for the local community and sought their support for the local administration and medical teams. Notably, Jamalpur is part of the identified hotspot clusters in the city and has been placed under a curfew starting Wednesday morning due to high concentration of positive Covid-19 cases.

According to sources, Khedawala visited Gandhinagar on Tuesday and held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja in connection with the imposition of curfew in his constituency, Jamalpur. Other two Congress MLAs, Sailesh Parmar and Gyasuddin Sheikh also accompanied Khedawala at the meeting.

Reportedly, Khedawala also met the DGP Shivanand Jha and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim besides several journalists at the secretariat during the afternoon.

Sources informed that since Khedawala has been visiting the hotspot clusters for awareness purposes, his samples were taken as per the protocol.

However, an official communication from the Gujarat government on the entire matter is awaited.