Gujarat crosses 40,000 Covid-19 cases with 875 new additions

With addition of record new 875 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, Gujarat crossed a new landmark of Covid-19 tally with total cases surging past 40,000 and total fatalities crossing 2000 in the State.
The State health department’s bulletin showed 7,657 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the State at 4,49,349 so far.
Total cases have reached 40,155 including 28,183 recoveries and 2024 deaths so far. The State has 9,948 active cases as on Friday - highest so far.
Based on the data shared by the government, as on July 10, Gujarat’s test positivity ratio stood at 11.42 per cent, which has seen an uptrend since past three days.
The ratio of active cases has touched 24.77 per cent, highest since June 14. In a setback for the State, recovery rate has slowed down to 70.18 per cent, which is slowest since June 20.
However, the State has only solace in falling case fatality ratio, which is at 5.04 per cent, slowest so far.
Of the total active 9,948 active cases, 9,880 are said to be stable while 68 have been put on ventilators.
On Friday, Surat district added the most number of new 269 cases, while Ahmedabad district added 165 new cases. Of the 14 deaths in past 24 hours, Ahmedabad district reported 5, Surat (4) while one each in Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Mehsana.
What causes further worry for the administration is the spread of the virus in the districts and towns apart from the main cities of the State. As per the data, other districts including Bhavnagar (71), Vadodara (69), Rajkot (39), Gandhinagar (31), Navsari (27), Jamnagar (23), Mehsana (21), Kheda (17) reported sharp surge in the coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.
