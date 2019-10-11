Gujarat four power distribution utilities top in integrated ratings of discoms

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Gujarat discoms retained its top performance in the integrated ratings of the country's discoms. All four power distribution utilities of the State topped the integrated ratings of State discoms, according to report released on Friday.
The Seventh Annual Integrated Ratings of State Power Distribution Utilities - submitted by ICRA and CARE ratings, gave A+ grade to seven of the 41 utilities covered for analysis. Gujarat's all four discoms received A+ grade besides two from Karnataka and one from Uttarakhand.
For a large state, Uttar Pradesh, three out of its five discoms received C+ grade, while the other two received B and B+ each.
As per the grading definition, A+ grade reflects very high operational and financial performance capability, while C+ reflects low operational and financial performance capability and C being the lowest very low capability. The ratings are given as per the framework approved by the Ministry of Power. So far, six integrated rating exercises have taken place beginning from financial years of 2012.
As per the grading scale and grades, while 7 utilities figured in the A+ grade, there were 9 utilities each in A and B+ grade, followed by 8 in B grade and five in C+. Three discoms from North East received lowest, C grade.
The report was released by the Union Minister of State for Power (Independent Charge), R K Singh. Total 41 utilities from 22 States have been rated in this ranking. A total of 20 Utilities have been upgraded this year as compared to last year. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) a PSU under the Ministry of Power is coordinating agency for the rating exercise.
