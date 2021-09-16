Gujarat: 'No repeats' in Bhupendra Patel's cabinet of 24 ministers

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
In its experiment with the no-repeat formula at the State-level, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat has inducted a completely fresh cabinet under the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The 24 ministers inducted, include 10 of cabinet rank, five ministers for state with independent charge, and nine ministers of state. And, in keeping with tradition, the party has carefully maintained caste and regional representation. However, the no-repeat strategy is being adopted for the first time at the Assembly level, after the party reaped positive results in the local body polls held earlier this year.
During the panchayat polls in February 2021, Gujarat BJP chief, C R Paatil, had set out a new rule for ticket allocation of not repeating anyone who had completed three consecutive terms or his/her family members. The party had succeeded, securing a majority of seats, under the new strategy.
But what has surprised many in political circles is the party's decision to extend the no-repeat strategy at the State-level by replacing the entire cabinet at a time when the State is facing crucial assembly polls in 15 months.
Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat, in the presence of outgoing chief minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy chief minister, Nitin Patel, and BJP Gujarat unit chief, CR Paatil, administered the oath of office to the new members of the cabinet.
The fairly young cabinet includes some prominent names such as Rajendra Trivedi, who was Assembly Speaker in the Rupani regime, Jitu Vaghani, who headed the Gujarat BJP unit before Paatil took charge. Also, two Congress turncoats who joined the BJP, Raghavji Patel and Brijesh Merja, have been given ministerial berths. Patel has been given Cabinet rank, while Merja has been made a MoS (independent charge).
According to political observers, the new ministry has managed to achieve the traditional caste balance based on population calculations. Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have got the maximum representation, followed by Patidars with seven, tribals three, Brahmins and Scheduled Castes two each, and one minister from the Jain community.
The BJP has also focussed on the regions in which it had a tough time during the last 2017 Assembly polls - Saurashtra and South Gujarat.
There are eight ministers from South Gujarat, seven each from Saurashtra and Central Gujarat, while two are from North Gujarat.
Nimaben Acharya, a BJP MLA from Bhuj, has been named Speaker of the Assembly, giving representation to the Kutch region.
The portfolio allocation will be done at the first cabinet meeting scheduled to be held later in the day on Thursday.
