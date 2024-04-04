New generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’, with a range of 1,500 km, was successfully flight tested on Wednesday from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, boosting India’s strategic deterrence capability.

This is the second pre-induction night launch of Agni Prime, with the first test fire was on June 7, 2023 that too met accuracy and other desired parameters.

“The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point,” the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the night launch of Agni-Prime at 7 pm on April 3, the Ministry stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, SFC and the armed forces for the successful test and stated that the “induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier” for the services. The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.

The night launch is part of series of tests carried out by various variants of Agni missiles. Last month, India successfully carried out the first flight test of indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-5 missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV).

By carrying out the test under its ‘Mission Divyastra’, India joined a select group of nations empowered with such strategic capability. The MIRV enables a single missile to deploy multiple war heads at different locations.

With a range of up to 5,000 km, Agni-V missile can cover China as well as some parts in Europe under its striking range. After its earlier trial tests in 2016, China had issued a statement hoping India’s test-firing of the Agni-V complied with UN Security Council rule and safe guarded South Asia’s strategic balance.

